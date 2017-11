Nov 9 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG:

* 9-MONTH REVENUES EUR 12.0 BILLION VERSUS 11.4 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO‍​

* 9MTH EBIT AT EUR 90.3 MILLION, UP 5.7 PERCENT ‍​

* 9-MONTH EBT EUR 90.3 MILLION, + 5.7 PERCENT YOY

* SAYS SIGNIFICANT YOY RISE IN REVENUES AND EARNINGS ACHIEVABLE‍​‍​

* LIKELY TO RECEIVE EXTRAORDINARY INCOME FROM MARKETING OF BAYWA HIGH-RISE COMPLEX IN FINAL QUARTER Source text - bit.ly/2hdyrlY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)