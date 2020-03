March 4 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG:

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ROSE BY 9.3 PERCENT TO EUR 188.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 172.4 MILLION EURO).

* INCREASED FY SALES AND ACHIEVED AN INCREASE OF 3.8 PERCENT TO EUR 17.3 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 16.6 BILLION)

* TO PROPOSE A 5-CENT INCREASE IN THE DIVIDEND TO 95 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)