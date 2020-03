March 26 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG:

* CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO SERIOUSLY ASSESS THE RESULTS FOR 2020 DUE TO THE UNFORESEEABLE EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 188.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 172.4 MILLION)

* INTENDS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND FOR 2019 BY 0.05 EUROS TO 0.95 EUROS PER SHARE

* FY SALES ROSE TO EUR 17.1 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 16.6 BILLION) Source text: bit.ly/33KIwyh Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)