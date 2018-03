March 6 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG:

* PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2017: BAYWA INCREASES EBIT IN 2017 AND PLANS TO RAISE DIVIDEND

* FY REVENUE EUR 16.1 BILLION VERSUS EUR 15.4 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT INCREASED TO EUR 171.3 MILLION (2016: EUR 144.7 MILLION)