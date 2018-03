March 15 (Reuters) - BayWa AG:

* BAYWA SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN GROENLEVEN GROUP

* MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION OF PARTICIPATION TO BE FINANCED BY BAYWA WILL AMOUNT TO AROUND EUR 159 MILLION

* BAYWA R.E. RENEWABLE ENERGY GMBH WILL BE HOLDING 70 PERCENT IN JV