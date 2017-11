BRIEF-Bazaarvoice agrees to be bought by Marlin Equity Partners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bazaarvoice Inc:

* BAZAARVOICE, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY MARLIN EQUITY PARTNERS

* BAZAARVOICE INC - DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $521 MILLION​

* BAZAARVOICE INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MARLIN WILL ACQUIRE EACH SHARE OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF CO IN EXCHANGE FOR $5.50 IN CASH

* BAZAARVOICE INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, BAZAARVOICE WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY-HELD COMPANY​

* BAZAARVOICE INC - ‍BAZAARVOICE WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS IN AUSTIN, TEXAS​

* BAZAARVOICE - ‍AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCED SALE , CO WILL NOT BE HOSTING CONFERENCE CALL PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 29, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: