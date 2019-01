Jan 18 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* SAYS CLOSED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 WITH A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 471 MILLION, BASED ON ITS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Source text for Eikon: [ID:urn:newsml:newsroom:20190118:nNRA7s1b3z:0] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)