Oct 19 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BB BIOTECH ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WILL PROPOSE DR. THOMAS VON PLANTA FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

* THIS WOULD INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO FOUR

* DGAP-ADHOC: BB BIOTECH ENLARGES ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)