BRIEF-BB Biotech FY 2019 Net Gain Of CHF 677 Mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - BB BIOTECH AG:

* BB BIOTECH BENEFITS FROM M&A TRANSACTIONS - DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.40 PROPOSED

* CONSOLIDATED, BUT NOT YET AUDITED Q4 2019 DATA FOR BB BIOTECH INDICATES A NET GAIN OF CHF 505 MN VERSUS 2018 Q4 LOSS OF CHF 643 MN

* CONSOLIDATED, BUT NOT YET AUDITED FULL YEAR 2019 DATA SHOWED A NET GAIN OF CHF 677 MN COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF CHF 471 MN FOR 2018

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 - SECTOR FUNDAMENTALS ARE EXCITING, TRANSACTION MOMENTUM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)