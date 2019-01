Jan 18 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* BB BIOTECH INVESTS GAINS OF M&A TRANSACTIONS IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES - DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.05 PROPOSED

* NET LOSS OF CHF 643 MN FOR Q4 AND CHF 471 MN FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)