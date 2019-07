July 19 (Reuters) - BB BIOTECH AG:

* CONSOLIDATION LEAVES A MARK ON RESULTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 NET ASSET VALUE FELL 9.4% IN CHF AND 8.8% IN EUR, RESULTING IN A SECOND-QUARTER NET LOSS OF CHF 336 MN COMPARED TO A LOSS OF CHF 98 MN IN YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* ANTICIPATES FURTHER PIPELINE PROGRESS

* NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 554 MN (LOSS OF CHF 70 MN IN H1 2018)