July 21 (Reuters) - BB BIOTECH AG:

* ‍CONSEQUENTLY, H1 2017 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 478 MN, COMPARED TO A LOSS OF CHF 1 170 MN FOR H1 2016​

* ‍Q2 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 103 MN, COMPARED TO CHF 36 MN FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​