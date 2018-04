April 20 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BB BIOTECH SHARE GAINS VALUE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 - SEVERAL LARGE-CAP BIOTECH COMPANIES TRADING AT WELL BELOW FUNDAMENTAL VALUE

* Q1 PROFIT OF CHF 28 MN (CHF 375 MN IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR)