Oct 19 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BB BIOTECH AG: INVESTORS SHOWED RENEWED INTEREST IN BIOTECH STOCKS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 NET GAIN WAS CHF 242 MN, COMPARED TO CHF 365 MN FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* MOMENTUM FOR BB BIOTECH'S PORTFOLIO EXPECTED TO REMAIN HIGH FOR LAST QUARTER OF 2018 AND WELL INTO 2019