Oct 11 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG:

* FOR NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 A PROFIT OF CHF 172 MILLION VERSUS CHF 843 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q3 A PROFIT OF CHF 242 MILLION (PROFIT OF CHF 365 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)