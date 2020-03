March 24 (Reuters) - BBI Buergerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG:

* FY RESULT AFTER TAXES RISES 9.5 % TO 5.9 MILLION EUR

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 14.8 MILLION AND EUR 15.8 MILLION AND EARNINGS AFTER TAXES EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN EUR 6.5 MILLION AND EUR 7.1 MILLION

* FY SALES REVENUES SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 14.6 MILLION AT EUR 14.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)