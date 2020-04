BRIEF-BBI Life Sciences Corp Updates On Proposal For Privatisation Of Co By LJ Future

April 17 (Reuters) - BBI Life Sciences Corp:

* UPDATES ON PROPOSAL FOR PRIVATISATION OF CO BY LJ FUTURE

* SCHEME TO PROVIDE THAT SHARES WILL BE CANCELLED & EXTINGUISHED IN EXCHANGE FOR PRICE HK$3.50 IN CASH PER SHARE

* ON BASIS OF CANCELLATION PRICE OF HK$3.50 PER SCHEME SHARE AMOUNT OF CASH REQUIRED TO IMPLEMENT THE PROPOSAL IS ABOUT HK$875.33 MILLION

* WILL APPLY TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE ON MONDAY, 8 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: