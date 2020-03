March 31 (Reuters) - BBMG Corp:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE OF RMB91,829.3 MILLION, UP 10.5%

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.12 PER SHARE (BEFORE TAX) FOR YEAR

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3,693.6 MILLION, UP 13.3%

* COVID-19 HAS HAD CERTAIN TEMPORARY IMPACTS ON GROUP'S PRODUCTION AND OPERATION