June 22 (Reuters) - BBR Holdings (S) Ltd:

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR HY2020 & FY2020

* COVID-19 HAS CAUSED A DELAY IN SALES LAUNCH OF LINQ @ BEAUTY WORLD

* EXPLORING FINANCING OPTIONS TO FURTHER IMPROVE LIQUIDITY

* WILL BE MAKING SUBMISSION TO BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION AUTHORITY TO RESTART PROJECTS IN SINGAPORE