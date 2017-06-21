BRIEF-bBreak Systems confirms to issue 31,200 shares to SBI SECURITIES

June 21 (Reuters) - bBreak Systems Co Ltd

* Says it receives a notice from SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. , confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 31,200 new shares at the price of 1,536.4 yen per share, or for 47.9 million yen in total, through private placement to SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.

* Says subscription date on June 21 and payment date on June 26

* Proceeds will be used for personnel expenses, as well as advertisement and education fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j7tPLx

