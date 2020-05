BRIEF-BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plans To Arrange Rights Issue Of About EUR 5.5 Mln

May 20 (Reuters) - BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj :

* REG-BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC. PLANS TO ARRANGE A RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY 5.5 MEUR

* APPROXIMATELY EUR 5.5 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS IS EXPECTED TO BE RAISED IN OFFERING IF FULLY SUBSCRIBED.

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE 4.20 EUR OR SEK 44.42 PER OFFER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 2 JUNE 2020, AND IT IS EXPECTED TO END ON 18 JUNE 2020 IN FINLAND AND ON 16 JUNE 2020 IN SWEDEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)