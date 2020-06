June 24 (Reuters) - BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj :

* REG-BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: FINAL RESULTS OF THE SUCCESSFUL RIGHTS ISSUE - OVERSUBSCRIBED BY 49 PERCENT

* SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENTS HAD BEEN ISSUED FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 1.58 MILLION

* SHARE ISSUE WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

* BBS RAISED WITH SHARE ISSUE GROSS FUNDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 5.47 MILLION, WHICH, AFTER DEDUCTION OF FEES AND EXPENSES OF SHARE ISSUE, AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 4.80 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)