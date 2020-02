BRIEF-BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Says Clinical Result Of Artebone Is Positive Yielding An Outcome Similar To Patient's Own Bone Graft

Feb 19 (Reuters) - BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj :

* CLINICAL RESULT OF ARTEBONE IS POSITIVE YIELDING AN OUTCOME SIMILAR TO PATIENT’S OWN BONE GRAFT

* MAIN RESULT SHOWS THAT FUSION RATE WITH ARTEBONE PASTE IS COMPARABLE WITH FUSION RATE WITH AUTOGRAFT

* NO SYNTHETIC SUBSTITUTE MATERIAL HAS SHOWN SIMILAR BONE GROWTH POTENTIAL WHILE KEEPING SAFETY AT HIGH LEVEL

* RESULTS WERE COMPARED TO LITERATURE REFERENCES ON AUTOGRAFT

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE CE MARKING OF ARTEBONE, TO BE ABLE TO START COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WITHIN A YEAR

* CO IS AIMING TO START BUILDING ITS MARKETING AND SALES NETWORK STARTING IN LATE SPRING