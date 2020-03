March 20 (Reuters) - BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj :

* REG-BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW 1.1.-31.12.2019 (UNAUDITED)

* IN 2020 NO SUBSTANTIAL TURNOVER IS EXPECTED

* MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES ARE TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH AS A RESULT OF A TWO-YEAR MARKETING PERIOD

* MEDIUM TERM OBJECTIVE; TO BECOME PROFITABLE AFTER 4 YEARS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 379,000 YEAR AGO