BRIEF-BBS Receives Patent In USA

April 7 (Reuters) - BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj :

* BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ - PATENT APPLICATION “A METHOD FOR PREPARING A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION AND A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION” FOR PRODUCT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED IN USA

* BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ - PRODUCT ARTEBONE® IS NOW PATENTED IN ALL COUNTRIES WHERE IT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR

* BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ - PATENT APPLICATION REGARDING PRODUCTION IS STILL IN PROGRESS IN USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)