a month ago
BRIEF-BB&T Corp says entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 mln of BB&T's common stock
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 8:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-BB&T Corp says entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 mln of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T Corp - On July 20, co entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 million of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing

* BB&T Corp - Repurchase is part of company's previously authorized program to repurchase up to $1.88 billion of company's common stock

* BB&T Corp - BB&T will receive an initial delivery of common shares representing approximately 80% of expected total to be repurchased Source text: [bit.ly/2tKWTPg] Further company coverage:

