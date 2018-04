BRIEF-BB&T Corp Sees Average Total Loans For Q2 Up 1% To 3% Annualized Versus Q1

April 19 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp:

* BB&T CORP SEES AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS FOR Q2 UP 1% TO 3% ANNUALIZED VERSUS Q1

* BB&T CORP - SEES Q2 GAAP NET INTEREST MARGIN STABLE VERSUS Q1

* BB&T CORP - SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2 PERCENT - 4 PERCENT VERSUS 2017

* BB&T CORP - SEES Q2 CORE NET INTEREST MARGIN UP SLIGHTLY VERSUS Q1

* BB&T CORP - SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT VERSUS 2017

* BB&T CORP SEES, IN CREDIT QUALITY, Q2 NCOS TO BE 35 TO 45 BPS