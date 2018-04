BRIEF-BB&T Corp Sees Loan Growth To Improve Going Forward

April 19 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp:

* BB&T CORP - “WE DO EXPECT LOAN GROWTH TO IMPROVE AS WE GO FORWARD” - CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP - “OUR COST OF FUNDS IS MOVING UP SOME, AND WE CAN EXPECT SOME ADDITIONAL INCREASE” - CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP - “LOOKING AHEAD TO CCAR ‘18, WE PLAN TO INCREASE COMMON DIVIDEND WHILE MAINTAINING CAPITAL RATIOS” - CFO ON CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP - EXPECT TO CLOSE 80 BRANCHES IN Q2 AND PLAN TO CLOSE ABOUT 150 THIS YEAR - CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP - “LOOKING AHEAD FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, WE EXPECT LOANS TO GROW IN THE 1% TO 3% RANGE” - CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP - FOR Q2, EXPECT TOTAL LOANS TO BE UP 1% TO 3% ANNUALIZED LINKED QUARTER - CONF CALL

* BB&T CORP - FOR Q2 EXPECT FEE INCOME UP 2% TO 4% VERSUS LIKE QUARTER, EXPENSES DOWN 1%-3% VERSUS LIKE QUARTER EXCLUDING ITEMS - CONF CALL