BRIEF-BB&T Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.77

Jan 18 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp:

* BB&T REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS AND RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUES; DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 16.1 PERCENT ANNUALIZED COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $2.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.83 BILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.7 BILLION, FLAT COMPARED TO Q3

* QTRLY AVERAGE DEPOSITS WERE $158.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $157.4 BILLION FOR Q3

* BB&T - EXCLUDING CERTAIN CHARGES OF $22 MILLION & ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO TAX REFORM THAT RESULTED IN A NET AFTER-TAX EXPENSE OF $43 MILLION, QTRLY EPS WAS $0.84

* QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,682‍​ MILLION VERSUS. $1,606 MILLION LAST YEAR

* AT QUARTER-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 TO RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS WAS 10.0 PERCENT VERSUS 10.2 PERCENT AT Q3-END

* EXPECT TO HAVE “STRONG” REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* TOTAL EXPENSES FOR QUARTER WERE $1.9 BILLION & GAAP EFFICIENCY WAS 64.7 PERCENT, PRIMARILY DUE TO EXPENSES INCURRED RELATED TO TAX REFORM