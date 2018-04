BRIEF-BB&T Reports Record Quarterly Earnings Of $0.94 Per Diluted Share Up $0.17, Or 22%

April 19 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp:

* BB&T REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS OF $0.94 PER DILUTED SHARE; UP $0.17, OR 22%, COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $2.84 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.83 BILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BILLION, UP $194 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE DEPOSITS WERE $157.1 BILLION COMPARED TO $158.0 BILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017

* QUARTER-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PERCENT VERSUS 10.3 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MILLION VERSUS $1,649 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR