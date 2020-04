April 30 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s BBVA , Onur Genç:

* SAYS CURRENT PROVISIONS OF 1.4 BILLION EUROS AGAINST COVID-19 HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE TAKING INTO ACCOUNT A THREE-MONTH CRISIS SCENARIO

* SAYS COULD BOOK ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS IN SECOND QUARTER AND REST OF 2020 IF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS GETS WORSE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)