July 12 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA :

* SAYS TRANSFERS PLOTS OF LAND WORTH 431 MILLION EUROS TO METROVACESA SA, TAKES PART IN NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* INCREASES STAKE IN METROVACESA TO 29.50 PERCENT FROM 20.52 PERCENT‍​ Source text: bbva.info/2uQxV2H

