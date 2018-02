Feb 1 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) :

* Q4 NET PROFIT 70 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET PROFIT 3.52 BILLION EUROS

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 4.56 BILLION EUROS

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 17.76 BILLION EUROS

* FULLY LOADED CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.1 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* BAD LOAN RATIO 4.4 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* SAYS RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 7.7 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* Q4 NET ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT WITHOUT TELEFONICA AND “MORTGAGE FLOOR CLAUSES” IMPACTS 1.19 BILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)