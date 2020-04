April 30 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :

* SAYS Q1 COVID-19 IMPAIRMENT NET OF TAXES AND NON-CONTROLING INTERESTS AT -966 MILLION EUROS CORRESPONDING TO GROSS AMOUNT OF -1.46 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS Q1 2020 INCLUDES U.S. GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT OF -2.08 BILLION EUROS