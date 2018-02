Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA chief financial officer Jaime Saenz de Tejada:

* SAYS SEES NET LOSSES IN NON-CORE REAL ESTATE UNIT IN SPAIN OF BELOW 100 MILLION EUROS ($124.3 million) IN 2018 AFTER IT SOLD MOST OF ITS REAL ESTATE BUSINESS TO CERBERUS FOR 4 BLN IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8044 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)