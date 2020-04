April 30 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s BBVA , Onur Genç:

* SAYS EXPECTS LOWER COST OF RISK IN MEXICO AND THE U.S. TOWARDS END-2020

* EXPECTS SLIGHT DECLINE IN OVERALL NET INTEREST INCOME IN 2020

* EXPECTS ALSO SLIGHT DECREASE IN NII IN SPAIN IN 2020 DUE TO NEGATIVE LOAN GROWTH, PARTLY OFFSET BY CHEAP FUNDING LINES TLTROS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)