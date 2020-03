March 13 (Reuters) - BBVA’s CEO Carlos Torres said:

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO EVALUATE FULL EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON WORLD ECONOMY

* BANK RESEARCH DEPARTMENT ESTIMATES V-SHAPED RECOVERY WOULD STILL TAKE 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINT OFF WORLD ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2020, BUT FORECASTS CHANGE VERY FAST

* GOVERNMENTS' TARGETED TAX, LABOUR MEASURES CRUCIAL TO MITIGATE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON COMPANIES AND MOST VULNERABLE PEOPLE