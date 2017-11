Nov 16 (Reuters) - BBX Capital Corp -

* BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION AND BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCE PRICING OF BLUEGREEN VACATIONS’ INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ‍BLUEGREEN VACATIONS PRICED ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 6.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $14.00 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: