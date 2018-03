March 14 (Reuters) - Bbx Capital Corp:

* BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE A CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* BBX CAPITAL - TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO 6.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $9.25/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: