BRIEF-B.C. Premier says his pipeline response 'reasonable and prudent'

May 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd :

* B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, JURISDICTIONAL MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

* RISK WAS NOT FACTORED INTO THE APPROVAL BY THE PAST PROVINCIAL GOV’T AND CURRENT FEDERAL GOV’T, CONSEQUENCES OF SPILL SIGNIFICANT-PREMIER

* B.C. PREMIER SAYS WILL CHALLENGE ALBERTA IN COURT IF THAT PROVINCE BLOCKS OIL, REFINED PRODUCT DELIVERIES TO B.C. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Gordon)