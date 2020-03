March 20 (Reuters) - B&C Speakers SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 56.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 8.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STILL PREMATURE TO FORECAST EXTENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT IN COMING MONTHS

* MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS OF COMPANY’S MARKET REMAIN GOOD

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS WILL REQUIRE SOME TIME BEFORE PEOPLE GO BACK TO ENTERTAINMENT SEGMENT