Feb 15 (Reuters) - BCB Bancorp Inc:

* BCB BANCORP, INC. EARNINGS INCREASE 25% TO $10.0 MILLION IN 2017 FROM $8.0 MILLION IN 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $16.6 MILLION VERSUS $14.4 MILLION