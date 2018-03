March 14 (Reuters) - Bce Inc:

* FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BILLION - SEC FILING

* DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS Source text (bit.ly/2FLCfoU) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)