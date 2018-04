April 4 (Reuters) - BCI Group Holdings Ltd:

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018 GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FALL IN REVENUE OF 7.5% FROM GROUP’S CLUBS AND ENTERTAINMENT OPERATION AND RESTAURANTS OPERATION Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)