BRIEF-BCSC Issues Temporary Orders Against Four Companies And Two B.C. Individuals

May 14 (Reuters) - British Columbia Securities Commission:

* BCSC ISSUES TEMPORARY ORDERS AGAINST FOUR COMPANIES AND TWO B.C. INDIVIDUALS

* BCSC- INVESTIGATES POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS OF REGISTRATION&PROSPECTUS REQUIREMENTS OF SECURITIES ACT AGAINST 4 COMPANIES&2 INDIVIDUALS

* BCSC-TEMPORARY ORDER HAS 15-DAY BAN ON TRADING OF SHARES OF TALKING STICK MEDIA, YOURSTICK.COM, ROCKIN BIKE MOTORCYCLE MANUFACTURING, STURGIS CANADA

* BCSC- INVESTIGATION AGAINST 4 COMPANIES& 2 INDIVIDUALS FOR POSSIBLE BREACH OF A PRIOR BCSC ORDER