Feb 12 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD, BABSON DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO ENABLE SMALL-VOLUME BLOOD COLLECTION FOR DIAGNOSTIC TESTING IN RETAIL SETTINGS

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - PLANS TO PREPARE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS TO FDA & OTHER GLOBAL REGULATORY BODIES UPON COMPLETION OF CLINICAL STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: