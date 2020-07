July 7 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD LAUNCHES FIRST AND ONLY FULLY STERILE POVIDONE-IODINE AND ISOPROPYL ALCOHOL SKIN PREPARATION

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - AVAILABILITY OF BD PURPREP PATIENT PREOPERATIVE SKIN PREPARATION WITH STERILE SOLUTION

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - BD PURPREP WILL REPLACE PREVAIL AND PREVAIL FX, AND IS AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH BD AND OTHER DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: