BRIEF-BD Prices Offerings Of $1.5 Bln Of Common Stock And $1.5 Bln Of Depositary Shares

May 21 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD PRICES OFFERINGS OF $1.5 BILLION OF COMMON STOCK AND $1.5 BILLION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REGISTERED OFFERING OF $1.5 BILLION COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $1.00 PER SHARE, AT $240.00 PER SHARE

* BD- PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $1.5 BILLION DEPOSITARY SHARES, PAR VALUE $1.00 PER SHARE, AT $50.00 PER SHARE

* BD- GRANTED UNDERWRITERS OPTION TO PURCHASE FROM BD UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $225 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK, UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $225 MILLION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES