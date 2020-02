Feb 17 (Reuters) - BDO Leasing and Finance Inc:

* SEC ISSUES ORDER SUSPENDING CO’S REGISTRATION STATEMENT AS LISTED CO;LIFTING SUBJECT TO FILING AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT

* ORDER RELATES TO BDO UNIBANK SELLING STAKE IN BDOLF TO THIRD PARTIES & AMENDMENT OF CO'S PRIMARY BUSINESS TO HOLDING CO