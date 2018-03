March 13 (Reuters) - Bdo Unibank Inc:

* REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE ENTITLED “SM GROUP PLANS TO SPEND P66.3B TO EXPAND UNITS” PUBLISHED ON MARCH 12

* CONFIRMS ARTICLE EXCEPT CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BANKING UNITS SHOULD READ PHP 11.0 BILLION INSTEAD OF PHP 50 BILLION AS QUOTED IN ARTICLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: